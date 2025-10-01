Warehouse Heist: Missing Motor Pumps and Cables in Palghar
Motor pumps and cables worth Rs 27 lakh were stolen from a Palghar warehouse, allegedly involving a security guard. The theft took place overnight at a plastics company. Initial findings suggest the guard intentionally left the premises unprotected, leading to a police case for theft and housebreaking.
- Country:
- India
A significant theft has been reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where motor pumps and cables valued at Rs 27 lakh were allegedly stolen from a company's warehouse. Authorities have registered a case against a security guard, according to officials on Wednesday.
The incident occurred between the evening of September 25 and the morning of September 26 at a private plastics company's warehouse in Savroli, Talasari area. The stolen items were essential for producing PVC pipes and fittings, including motor pumps worth Rs 15 lakh and cables valued at Rs 12 lakh, as reported by sub-inspector Amol Laxman Chindhe from Talasari police station.
Initial investigations indicate that the day-duty security guard allegedly deserted his post, leaving the warehouse exposed. The company's manager filed a complaint, prompting the registration of a case against the guard under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to theft and housebreaking, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Unveils Sugarcane Season Plan Amidst Flood Challenges
Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally
Amit Shah to Inaugurate Sugar Factory in Maharashtra: Honoring Cooperative Pioneers
Maharashtra Vows Swift Aid for Farmers Amid Devastating Floods
Maharashtra Leads in Corruption and Copyright Violations in 2023