Left Menu

Warehouse Heist: Missing Motor Pumps and Cables in Palghar

Motor pumps and cables worth Rs 27 lakh were stolen from a Palghar warehouse, allegedly involving a security guard. The theft took place overnight at a plastics company. Initial findings suggest the guard intentionally left the premises unprotected, leading to a police case for theft and housebreaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:45 IST
Warehouse Heist: Missing Motor Pumps and Cables in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant theft has been reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where motor pumps and cables valued at Rs 27 lakh were allegedly stolen from a company's warehouse. Authorities have registered a case against a security guard, according to officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between the evening of September 25 and the morning of September 26 at a private plastics company's warehouse in Savroli, Talasari area. The stolen items were essential for producing PVC pipes and fittings, including motor pumps worth Rs 15 lakh and cables valued at Rs 12 lakh, as reported by sub-inspector Amol Laxman Chindhe from Talasari police station.

Initial investigations indicate that the day-duty security guard allegedly deserted his post, leaving the warehouse exposed. The company's manager filed a complaint, prompting the registration of a case against the guard under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to theft and housebreaking, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippines Tuesday night, AP reports quoting official.

At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippine...

 Global
2
Blair's Controversial Return to Middle East Diplomacy

Blair's Controversial Return to Middle East Diplomacy

 United Kingdom
3
Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Success

Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Succes...

 Sri Lanka
4
AB Cotspin India Ltd's Strategic Leap: From Yarn to Yards

AB Cotspin India Ltd's Strategic Leap: From Yarn to Yards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025