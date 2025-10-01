Warehouse Heist: Missing Motor Pumps and Cables in Palghar

A significant theft has been reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where motor pumps and cables valued at Rs 27 lakh were allegedly stolen from a company's warehouse. Authorities have registered a case against a security guard, according to officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between the evening of September 25 and the morning of September 26 at a private plastics company's warehouse in Savroli, Talasari area. The stolen items were essential for producing PVC pipes and fittings, including motor pumps worth Rs 15 lakh and cables valued at Rs 12 lakh, as reported by sub-inspector Amol Laxman Chindhe from Talasari police station.

Initial investigations indicate that the day-duty security guard allegedly deserted his post, leaving the warehouse exposed. The company's manager filed a complaint, prompting the registration of a case against the guard under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to theft and housebreaking, police confirmed.

