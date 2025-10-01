Chhattisgarh to Host Landmark DGP-IGP Conference: Focus on Security and Strategy
Chhattisgarh will host the All India DGP-IGP conference next month, focusing on internal security, Naxal operations, and cyber security. The event will be inaugurated by the Union Home Minister with the Prime Minister attending the valedictory session. Discussions will center on Naxal operations and security strategy.
For the first time, Chhattisgarh will host the All India DGP-IGP conference, set to commence on November 28. This key event will address critical issues such as internal security, operations against Naxals, and cyber threats.
The three-day conference will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the closing session. Around 250 senior police officers will participate in person, with another 200 joining virtually.
A significant focus will be placed on strategies for Naxal-affected areas, specifically highlighting recent achievements in the Bastar division. Discussions will also cover narcotic eradication, Jammu and Kashmir's situation, and border management.
