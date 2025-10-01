Left Menu

Manipur: The Year of Unrest and Ethnic Conflict

In 2023, Manipur experienced severe ethnic conflict that led to the deaths of 11 police personnel and 24 civilians, as reported by the NCRB. The ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kukis resulted in the highest violent crime rates in the northeast. Many cases remain unresolved in the courts.

A recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights the severe unrest in Manipur during 2023, with eleven police officers losing their lives to 'riotous mobs'.

The northeastern state witnessed ethnic violence between the Meitei community in Imphal Valley and the tribal Kuki population from the hills starting in May. Extremist incidents claimed 24 civilian lives, marking the highest casualty rate due to such violence in India for 2023.

Manipur recorded the most violent crimes in the northeast with 14,427 reported cases. Legal proceedings remain sluggish, with 247 cases sent for trial and over 5,594 pending from previous years. The violence has also led to significant displacement, with over 260 fatalities since May.

