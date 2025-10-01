Kerala Man Arrested for Horrific Attack Attempt
A 57-year-old man has been arrested in Kerala for attempting to set his neighbor's 18-year-old daughter on fire. The man, Jose, who was previously out on bail for stabbing the girl's father, attacked her at home with petrol and a lighter. He was arrested after the incident.
In a shocking incident from Kerala, a 57-year-old man, Jose, was arrested for attempting to set his neighbor's 18-year-old daughter on fire. The police confirmed the arrest on Wednesday after Jose stormed the girl's house with a petrol can and a lighter.
According to the police, Jose, who was previously granted bail for a stabbing case involving the girl's father, made threats to kill the family. On Tuesday afternoon, he attempted to execute this threat when the girl was alone.
The young woman managed to thwart the attack by knocking the lighter out of his hand, then escaping to alert her mother, who contacted the authorities. Jose now faces charges including attempted murder under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
