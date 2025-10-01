Controversy Sparks Over Jailed Ladakhi Activist: CPI-M MP Demands Clarity

CPI-M MP Amra Ram has called on the government to specify conditions under which a meeting with jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk would be allowed. Sonam Wangchuk, known for his advocacy for Ladakhi statehood, was detained under the National Security Act for his alleged role in instigating violent protests.

The MP encountered barricades at Jodhpur Central Jail, preventing his entry. Amra Ram, after failing to gain access despite official correspondence, accused the government of betrayal and criticized its repressive stance. He highlighted Wangchuk's significance in the movement and questioned the rationale for denying a meeting.

The jail area now sees heightened security, with added police presence and surveillance measures, indicating the government's stringent approach to the activist's detention. Visitors face questioning and require valid reasons to pass through the area, underscoring the authority's seriousness about security.