Controversy Sparks Over Jailed Ladakhi Activist: CPI-M MP Demands Clarity
CPI-M MP Amra Ram demanded clarity from the government on meeting jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act. Denied access due to rules, Ram criticized the government's actions. Wangchuk is a leading voice for Ladakhi statehood, facing increased security measures in Jodhpur jail.
CPI-M MP Amra Ram has called on the government to specify conditions under which a meeting with jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk would be allowed. Sonam Wangchuk, known for his advocacy for Ladakhi statehood, was detained under the National Security Act for his alleged role in instigating violent protests.
The MP encountered barricades at Jodhpur Central Jail, preventing his entry. Amra Ram, after failing to gain access despite official correspondence, accused the government of betrayal and criticized its repressive stance. He highlighted Wangchuk's significance in the movement and questioned the rationale for denying a meeting.
The jail area now sees heightened security, with added police presence and surveillance measures, indicating the government's stringent approach to the activist's detention. Visitors face questioning and require valid reasons to pass through the area, underscoring the authority's seriousness about security.
