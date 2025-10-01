Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Jailed Ladakhi Activist: CPI-M MP Demands Clarity

CPI-M MP Amra Ram demanded clarity from the government on meeting jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act. Denied access due to rules, Ram criticized the government's actions. Wangchuk is a leading voice for Ladakhi statehood, facing increased security measures in Jodhpur jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:50 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Jailed Ladakhi Activist: CPI-M MP Demands Clarity
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

CPI-M MP Amra Ram has called on the government to specify conditions under which a meeting with jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk would be allowed. Sonam Wangchuk, known for his advocacy for Ladakhi statehood, was detained under the National Security Act for his alleged role in instigating violent protests.

The MP encountered barricades at Jodhpur Central Jail, preventing his entry. Amra Ram, after failing to gain access despite official correspondence, accused the government of betrayal and criticized its repressive stance. He highlighted Wangchuk's significance in the movement and questioned the rationale for denying a meeting.

The jail area now sees heightened security, with added police presence and surveillance measures, indicating the government's stringent approach to the activist's detention. Visitors face questioning and require valid reasons to pass through the area, underscoring the authority's seriousness about security.

TRENDING

1
Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

 Global
2
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
4
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025