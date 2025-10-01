Tragic Explosion in Alur: Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Blast
A couple, Sudarshan and Kavya, succumbed to injuries from a mysterious explosion at their house in Alur taluk, Hassan. Initially suspected as a cylinder blast, the police continue to investigate the exact cause. The incident occurred while family members were at home, with only Sudarshan and Kavya being injured.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Alur taluk of Hassan district as a couple severely harmed by an explosion succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment in Bengaluru, according to police reports on Wednesday.
Sudarshan, 32, and Kavya, 28, were transferred to Victoria Hospital from Hassan district after sustaining severe burns from a blast that occurred Monday night at their residence. They passed away late Tuesday.
Although initially presumed to be a cylinder blast, authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion. Police investigations are ongoing, with details emerging that the couple was working on something in the passage area which might have contributed to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Made After Violent Clashes in Bareilly: Police Recover Weapons
Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage
Ala Hazrat family decries 'police excesses' in Bareilly, demands a stop on arrests of Muslims
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban
Arrested festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma remanded to 14 days' police custody: Police.