Tragic Explosion in Alur: Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Blast

A tragic incident unfolded in Alur taluk of Hassan district as a couple severely harmed by an explosion succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment in Bengaluru, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Sudarshan, 32, and Kavya, 28, were transferred to Victoria Hospital from Hassan district after sustaining severe burns from a blast that occurred Monday night at their residence. They passed away late Tuesday.

Although initially presumed to be a cylinder blast, authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion. Police investigations are ongoing, with details emerging that the couple was working on something in the passage area which might have contributed to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)