The Taliban government has dismissed widespread speculation about a nationwide internet ban, claiming instead that the ongoing disruptions are due to the replacement of outdated fiber optic infrastructure. This marks the first official response to what many fear is a communications blackout impacting key sectors such as banking, commerce, and aviation.

Previously, several Afghan provinces reported an internet shutdown, allegedly enforced under a directive from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada aimed at tackling immorality. The decree has sparked significant concern both within and outside Afghanistan, leading many to question the Taliban's commitments to transparency and infrastructure development.

In an effort to quell these rumors, Taliban officials released a concise statement via a chat group with Pakistani journalists, boldly denying any intentional internet ban. The government insists the service interruptions are purely technical, resulting from essential upgrades to the country's long-neglected communication lines.