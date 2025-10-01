Taliban Refutes Nationwide Internet Ban Rumors
The Taliban has denied rumors of an internet ban in Afghanistan, attributing disruptions to the replacement of old fiber optic cables. The statement comes amid reports of outages following a decree by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada intended to curb immorality.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Taliban government has dismissed widespread speculation about a nationwide internet ban, claiming instead that the ongoing disruptions are due to the replacement of outdated fiber optic infrastructure. This marks the first official response to what many fear is a communications blackout impacting key sectors such as banking, commerce, and aviation.
Previously, several Afghan provinces reported an internet shutdown, allegedly enforced under a directive from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada aimed at tackling immorality. The decree has sparked significant concern both within and outside Afghanistan, leading many to question the Taliban's commitments to transparency and infrastructure development.
In an effort to quell these rumors, Taliban officials released a concise statement via a chat group with Pakistani journalists, boldly denying any intentional internet ban. The government insists the service interruptions are purely technical, resulting from essential upgrades to the country's long-neglected communication lines.
