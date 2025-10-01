Daring Jailbreak in Tripura: Six Prisoners on the Run
Six prisoners escaped from Dharmanagar sub-jail in North Tripura, injuring a guard. A massive operation has been launched by the police to capture them. The escapees, released for routine activities, attacked guard Gedu Mia. One is serving a life sentence.
In a daring jailbreak, six prisoners, including a life convict, managed to escape from the Dharmanagar sub-jail in North Tripura after injuring a guard on Wednesday. The incident has prompted a major police operation to apprehend the fugitives.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Debjani Chowdhury, who also acts as the jail's superintendent, the prisoners were engaged in routine chores when they unexpectedly attacked guard Gedu Mia, inflicting serious injuries before escaping through the jail's main gate.
Sunil Debbarma, who is serving a life sentence, is among the escapees. With the entire district's police force on high alert, checkpoints have been set up to prevent the prisoners from leaving the area. Police PRO Rajdeep Deb confirmed these measures as part of an all-out effort to recapture the fugitives.
