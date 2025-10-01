Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

A shocking incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Narela when a delivery agent was heckled and stripped of a food order by an intoxicated man. According to police reports, the man, who later identified himself as Rishi Kumar, is employed as a teacher.

The incident transpired on September 29 when two men placed an online food order. Upon the delivery agent's arrival, Kumar, visibly under the influence, along with an accomplice, showered abuses, snatched the food, and refused payment.

An immediate police response led to Kumar's identification and sobriety test, confirming alcohol influence. Although the incident is under investigation, Kumar was merely counseled and released at the time.

