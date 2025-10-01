Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi
A visibly drunk man snatched a food order from a delivery agent in Outer North Delhi's Narela. Identified as Rishi Kumar, a teacher, the man was abusive after ordering food online. Though he was counseled and sent home, the investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Narela when a delivery agent was heckled and stripped of a food order by an intoxicated man. According to police reports, the man, who later identified himself as Rishi Kumar, is employed as a teacher.
The incident transpired on September 29 when two men placed an online food order. Upon the delivery agent's arrival, Kumar, visibly under the influence, along with an accomplice, showered abuses, snatched the food, and refused payment.
An immediate police response led to Kumar's identification and sobriety test, confirming alcohol influence. Although the incident is under investigation, Kumar was merely counseled and released at the time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- drunk
- delivery
- food order
- teacher
- Narela
- police
- investigation
- Rishi Kumar
- heckle
ALSO READ
Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime
Jharkhand Armed Police Honor Centuries-Old Shastra Puja
Arrests Made After Violent Clashes in Bareilly: Police Recover Weapons
Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage
Ala Hazrat family decries 'police excesses' in Bareilly, demands a stop on arrests of Muslims