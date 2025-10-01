Poland Tightens Border Controls Amidst Migration Challenges
Poland has extended its border controls with Germany and Lithuania until April 2026 in response to illegal migration concerns. Originally introduced in July 2023, these measures aim to manage migration from Baltic states to Western Europe. The controls target individuals involved in smuggling migrants.
Poland is set to continue its border controls with Germany and Lithuania, extending the measures until April 4, 2026, as announced by the interior ministry on Wednesday.
Initially implemented in July, the controls aimed to curb illegal migration, aligning with similar actions taken by other European Union nations. The measures respond to a migration crisis that Poland attributes to Belarus and Russia since 2021, though both deny involvement.
The extension, effective from October 5, will reinforce efforts to intercept illegal crossings. As reported, nearly 25,000 crossing attempts occurred in 2025, with Poland detaining individuals entering illegally from Lithuania and attempting further crossings into Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
