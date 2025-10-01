Masked Men Target Simdega Church in Daring Robbery
In a brazen robbery in Simdega, Jharkhand, 12 masked men attacked two priests and looted over Rs 3 lakh from a church. The authorities suspect robbery as the motive, denying any religious intent. This marks the second attack on Catholic priests in the region within months.
In the early hours of Wednesday, a group of 12 masked individuals armed with sticks orchestrated a daring heist at a church in Jharkhand's Simdega district, assaulting two priests and making off with over Rs 3 lakh in cash.
The attack occurred at Tumdegi Parish under the Simdega Mufassil police station jurisdiction. Police ruled out any religious motives, citing robbery as the primary intent.
This alarming incident, the second in recent months targeting priests in the district, underscores growing concerns over safety in the region.
