Karnataka CM Defends Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stood firm in favor of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, colloquially known as the 'caste census'. He emphasized that the data gathered will be crucial in fostering social equality across the state.

In a pointed critique of the opposition BJP, Siddaramaiah accused the party of desiring inequality to maintain the dominance of a single community. He argued that the census is essential for collecting data on poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, necessary for achieving Ambedkar's vision of social parity.

The survey, managed by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is expected to conclude by October 7. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, have voiced opposition, accusing Congress of dividing Hindus and even considering boycotting the census.

(With inputs from agencies.)