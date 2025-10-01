Karnataka CM Defends Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the ongoing 'caste census', aiming to ensure equality through data collection. He criticized the opposition BJP for allegedly wanting societal inequality. The survey, by the State Commission for Backward Classes, runs from September 22 to October 7. BJP leaders argue it divides Hindus.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stood firm in favor of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, colloquially known as the 'caste census'. He emphasized that the data gathered will be crucial in fostering social equality across the state.
In a pointed critique of the opposition BJP, Siddaramaiah accused the party of desiring inequality to maintain the dominance of a single community. He argued that the census is essential for collecting data on poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, necessary for achieving Ambedkar's vision of social parity.
The survey, managed by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is expected to conclude by October 7. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, have voiced opposition, accusing Congress of dividing Hindus and even considering boycotting the census.
