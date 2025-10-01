Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy Calls for Surrender of Maoists

In a significant appeal, Telangana's new Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy, has urged members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) to surrender voluntarily. Highlighting recent surrenders, Reddy emphasized that the state police are ready to support and integrate those who lay down their arms.

This plea comes in the wake of statements made by senior CPI (Maoist) leader, Mallojula Venugopal, advocating for a temporary cessation of armed struggles. Venugopal's stance reportedly had internal backing before a key leader's death in a security operation.

Further, Reddy dismissed any potential talks with Maoists, underlining that the issue is largely contained. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to curb online character assassination, reaffirming adherence to constitutional boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)