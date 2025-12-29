Massive Ganja Haul: 1200 Kilos Seized in Chhattisgarh Bust
Authorities in Chhattisgarh, India, have seized 1200 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 6 crore from a truck in Balrampur district. Three individuals were arrested in the operation, which intercepted the truck transporting contraband concealed in coconut husk from Odisha to Rajasthan.
In a significant drug bust, police in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district seized around 1200 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 6 crore, from a truck. The operation took place during the night between Sunday and Monday, based on specific intelligence inputs.
Acting swiftly, the police intercepted the truck near Dhanwar, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. The cannabis was cleverly hidden inside coconut husks to evade detection, according to Balrampur Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Banker.
Three suspects have been apprehended. They have been identified as Amrish Kumar, Ambrish Kumar Patel, and Manish Kumar, hailing from different districts in Uttar Pradesh. The truck was reportedly en route from Odisha to Rajasthan at the time of the seizure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
