Left Menu

Calls for Dialogue Amid Ladakh Tensions: Leadership Urged to Engage

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta urged the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance to engage in talks with the Centre amidst ongoing unrest. Despite Rahul Gandhi's controversial statements and a demand for judicial inquiries, the administration seeks to restore order through dialogue and relaxed curfews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:22 IST
Calls for Dialogue Amid Ladakh Tensions: Leadership Urged to Engage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has called upon the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to reconsider their decision to abstain from discussions with the central government. He emphasizes that key issues can only be resolved through dialogue at the negotiation table.

Criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the situation, Gupta accused the Congress leader of attempting to incite unrest similar to previous movements, including the farmers' protests. Current unrest follows demands for a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence and the release of detainees, such as activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Despite some easing of curfews in Leh, internet services remain suspended and prohibitory orders are in place. Talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives have stalled, with local groups demanding more significant state protections and an investigation into the recent violence attributed to authoritative misconduct.

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025