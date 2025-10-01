Calls for Dialogue Amid Ladakh Tensions: Leadership Urged to Engage

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has called upon the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to reconsider their decision to abstain from discussions with the central government. He emphasizes that key issues can only be resolved through dialogue at the negotiation table.

Criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the situation, Gupta accused the Congress leader of attempting to incite unrest similar to previous movements, including the farmers' protests. Current unrest follows demands for a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence and the release of detainees, such as activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Despite some easing of curfews in Leh, internet services remain suspended and prohibitory orders are in place. Talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives have stalled, with local groups demanding more significant state protections and an investigation into the recent violence attributed to authoritative misconduct.