Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted his administration's achievements in welfare, development, and empowerment, distributing Rs 48,019 crore in pensions and launching schemes for women and drivers. Naidu assured that welfare housing, irrigation projects, and job creation will continue, supported by significant investments and fiscal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:23 IST
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has disbursed welfare pensions worth Rs 48,019 crore to support nearly 63.5 lakh beneficiaries over the past 16 months. Naidu emphasized transparency in pension distribution at a public meeting in Datti village, asserting that pension delays are addressed promptly.

The TDP leader unveiled transformative initiatives, including the 'Stree Shakti' scheme—offering free bus rides for women—and the 'Auto Driver Sevalo' program, which grants Rs 15,000 to 2.9 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers. He highlighted job creation initiatives and assured that surprise inspections would ensure efficient government operations.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for leaving the state in financial distress but promised recovery. He vowed to complete numerous infrastructure projects and maintained his commitment to zero electricity charge hikes. Plans for state-wide temple construction and Bhogapuram Airport's inauguration were also addressed, showcasing his comprehensive development vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Trade Pact Revolutionizes Economic Ties Between India and EFTA Nations

Historic Trade Pact Revolutionizes Economic Ties Between India and EFTA Nati...

 India
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Market Jitters Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles: Market Jitters Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Naming Dispute Over Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks Potential Protests

Naming Dispute Over Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks Potential Protests

 India
4
Delhi Court Convicts Woman for Ganja Possession

Delhi Court Convicts Woman for Ganja Possession

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025