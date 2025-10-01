Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has disbursed welfare pensions worth Rs 48,019 crore to support nearly 63.5 lakh beneficiaries over the past 16 months. Naidu emphasized transparency in pension distribution at a public meeting in Datti village, asserting that pension delays are addressed promptly.

The TDP leader unveiled transformative initiatives, including the 'Stree Shakti' scheme—offering free bus rides for women—and the 'Auto Driver Sevalo' program, which grants Rs 15,000 to 2.9 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers. He highlighted job creation initiatives and assured that surprise inspections would ensure efficient government operations.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for leaving the state in financial distress but promised recovery. He vowed to complete numerous infrastructure projects and maintained his commitment to zero electricity charge hikes. Plans for state-wide temple construction and Bhogapuram Airport's inauguration were also addressed, showcasing his comprehensive development vision.

