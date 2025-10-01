Merz's Mission: Reviving Germany's Economy with AI and Innovation
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announces strategies to revive Germany's economy by reducing bureaucracy and embracing AI and digitisation. The proposed agenda includes centralised services, expedited processes for companies and foreign qualification recognition, and legislative pushes for infrastructure development.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday pledged to revitalize Europe's largest economy through strategic reforms focusing on AI and digitisation. The cabinet's measures aim to streamline bureaucracy and enhance business efficiency amidst current economic challenges.
Merz highlighted a shift from traditional fiscal conservatism with a massive infrastructure and defense investment to stimulate growth. Bureaucracy is costing Germany significant economic output, and the new 'modernisation agenda' identifies 23 projects to simplify and improve daily life for citizens. These include online vehicle registration and a 24-hour company formation platform.
Additionally, the agenda outlines speeding up foreign qualification recognition in medicine and creating a digital agency for skilled worker integration. Plans for nuclear fusion funding and hydrogen infrastructure development were also approved, aiming to cut bureaucratic barriers significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Ambitious Highway Projects: A New Era of Infrastructure
Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure
Debate Heats Up Over Infrastructure Vs. Temples in Andhra Pradesh
Amit Shah Hails Cabinet's Double Boost for Employees and Infrastructure
Taliban Denies Nationwide Internet Ban Amid Infrastructure Overhaul