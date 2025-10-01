Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's Health Keeps Him from EU Summit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is skipping the European Union summit in Copenhagen on health grounds linked to last year's assassination attempt, his office announced. Despite attending a morning government session, Fico has canceled numerous public appearances recently due to persistent health complications.

In Copenhagen, EU leaders aim to deliberate on defense strategies, including a proposed "drone wall," and consider utilizing frozen Russian assets as part of Europe's ongoing response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Fico has opposed providing military aid to Ukraine, maintaining diplomatic relations with Russia.

Fico recently stated Slovakia's refusal to support further EU sanctions against Russia until the EU aligns climate policies with industrial needs and addresses high electricity costs. Denmark hosts the crucial summit, drawing leaders to discuss these pressing issues in Fico's absence.