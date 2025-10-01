Left Menu

Polish Court Detains Ukrainian Diver in Nord Stream Sabotage Case

A Polish court ruled to detain a Ukrainian diver suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. The explosions are considered an act of sabotage, significantly impacting the Ukraine conflict and European energy supplies. Poland acted on a European arrest warrant from Germany, which seeks extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Polish court ruled on Wednesday to retain a Ukrainian diver in custody, following an arrest warrant from Germany. The diver, suspected to be linked to the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, awaits a decision on extradition while accusations of sabotage loom over the incident, causing significant implications for European energy dynamics.

Detained near Warsaw, Volodymyr Z. will remain in custody for seven days, while Polish authorities deliberate on his transfer to Germany. The arrest resulted from a European warrant issued by Germany, citing his alleged involvement in renting a yacht and planting explosives in the German Baltic Sea.

In a related development, an Italian court ordered the extradition of another Ukrainian, Serhii K., suspected of coordinating the attacks. His legal team plans to contest the decision in Italy's highest court, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings related to the Nord Stream incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

