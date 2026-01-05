Manipur Explosions Reverberate: Anger Flares Amid Calls for Justice
Two blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district injured two individuals, sparking local outrage over perceived security lapses. The BJP condemned the attacks, and organizations demanded justice and accountability from authorities. A 24-hour shutdown was called to protest the blasts, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.
Two explosions rocked Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday morning, leaving two individuals injured and communities demanding answers. The blasts occurred at an abandoned house in the Phougakchao police station area, a place vacant since ethnic strife erupted in the state earlier this year.
The first explosion was suspected to be triggered by an IED, happening around 5.45 am. Following the initial incident, a second blast took place several hours later when locals, concerned about the earlier explosion, gathered near the site. This resulted in splinter injuries to Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi.
Local residents expressed their frustration by dismantling a makeshift security bunker and criticized the authorities for what they saw as a severe lapse in security. State officials and organizations, including the BJP and local civil groups, called for swift justice, emphasizing the need for peace and adherence to the rule of law in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
