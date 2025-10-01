Neighbourly Dispute Escalates: Air Gun Attack in Delhi

A 37-year-old man was injured in an air gun attack by his neighbour in Sagarpur, southwest Delhi, according to local police.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, is recovering from a wound on his lower back at Shakuntala Hospital. Authorities responded to a PCR call reporting the air gun incident.

Kumar informed police that he was near his home with his son when he felt an impact like a ball hitting his back. He turned to see neighbour Anang Pal allegedly aiming an air gun from his balcony. Pal has been arrested and the weapon secured as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)