Delhi High Court Demands Accountability in Controversial Arrest Case

The Delhi High Court is examining a case involving Rajasthan Police's alleged illegal arrest of two minors from Delhi, amid claims of procedural lapses. The police have initiated an inquiry. The issue stems from the death of a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh Police custody, with safety and legal compliance at the forefront.

The Delhi High Court is delving into a controversial case involving the Rajasthan Police, who allegedly arrested two individuals from Delhi without notifying their parents or local authorities, as reported on September 26. The case has prompted an inquiry into procedural lapses by the police.

A bench comprising Justices Jyoti Singh and Anish Dayal raised concerns about potential legal violations during police proceedings. The case emerged from a habeas corpus plea by a mother, claiming her son and his cousin were wrongfully detained. Additionally, the minors are related to a tribal man allegedly killed in Madhya Pradesh police custody in April.

The Rajasthan Police addressed the court, assuring that an investigation report will be submitted by October 8, 2025. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have been directed to provide CCTV footage and photographs related to the arrests. The case will be revisited in an upcoming hearing on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

