Jan Dawson Appointed Chair of ACC Board to Lead Major Turnaround Effort

The Government has appointed Jan Dawson as the new Chair of the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) Board, with Minister for ACC Scott Simpson describing her as a proven leader with the experience needed to restore trust and performance at the organisation.

Dawson’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ACC, which has faced mounting criticism in recent years over client outcomes, rehabilitation delays, and public confidence in the scheme.

A Leader with Proven Governance Experience

Minister Scott Simpson praised Dawson’s extensive governance background, highlighting her ability to steer large organisations through transformation.

“Jan Dawson is a highly respected leader with deep governance experience. Her appointment brings the kind of proven leadership that will be essential to ACC,” Simpson said.

Dawson has been a member of the ACC Board since June 2024 and holds several other high-profile leadership positions. She is currently:

Chair of Port of Auckland

Chair of the Audit, Risk, and Sustainability Committee at Serko

Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Mitre 10

Her previous career includes over three decades in audit, consulting, and accounting services across New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Canada. She served as both Chair and Chief Executive at KPMG New Zealand, one of the country’s leading professional services firms.

Her leadership credentials were formally recognised in 2024 when she was named Deloitte Top 200 Chairperson of the Year.

ACC’s Challenges and the Need for Change

Minister Simpson did not shy away from acknowledging the challenges facing ACC. He stated that the scheme has “fallen short” of the standards New Zealanders should expect, with too many clients experiencing poor rehabilitation outcomes and long waits for support.

“The ACC scheme must return to its founding promise of putting clients first. The social contract underpinning the scheme promised a fast and efficient return to work or independence for injured New Zealanders. Yet today, too many clients are languishing on the scheme, with poor rehabilitation outcomes leaving them worse off.”

According to Simpson, Dawson’s appointment is aimed at driving a comprehensive turnaround strategy that will prioritise client outcomes, restore accountability, and rebuild confidence in ACC’s ability to deliver.

Dawson’s Mandate as Chair

As Chair, Dawson will be responsible for overseeing reforms to accelerate rehabilitation services and return injured New Zealanders to independence more quickly. Her role will include:

Leading a governance refresh to strengthen accountability.

Guiding management through a period of organisational transformation.

Ensuring client-focused service delivery becomes the central performance measure.

Restoring public trust in ACC as a cornerstone of New Zealand’s social contract.

Minister Simpson noted:

“Jan brings exactly the kind of leadership needed to drive the turnaround of ACC. She has a proven record of guiding large organisations through periods of change and restoring trust, accountability, and performance.”

Acknowledging Past Leadership

Simpson also expressed gratitude to David Hunt, who has served as interim Chair of the ACC Board.

“I want to thank David Hunt for his steady leadership. I’m pleased he will continue as a member of the Board.”

This continuity, Simpson suggested, will help provide stability as Dawson takes the helm and implements her vision for reform.

Next Steps: The ACC Turnaround Plan

Minister Simpson confirmed that he will soon announce the Government’s ACC Turnaround Plan, a roadmap designed to realign the scheme with its founding principles.

“I will shortly be announcing my plans for a Turnaround of ACC. This will set a new direction to restore the Scheme to its founding promise – putting clients first and delivering the fast, efficient rehabilitation New Zealanders expect and deserve.”

Dawson’s appointment takes immediate effect, signalling the Government’s urgency in pushing forward with reforms to ensure ACC delivers faster, more effective rehabilitation services for all New Zealanders.