Left Menu

Tragedy at Ennore: Assam Workers' Lives Cut Short

Nine construction workers from Assam perished in a building collapse at Ennore thermal power station in Chennai. The Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is coordinating efforts with Tamil Nadu authorities to repatriate the bodies. Both state and central leaders expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:15 IST
Tragedy at Ennore: Assam Workers' Lives Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine construction workers from Assam lost their lives in a tragic building collapse at Ennore thermal power station in Chennai. On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed their deaths and expressed deep condolences.

The Assam government, in coordination with Tamil Nadu authorities, is working to transport the workers' mortal remains back to their home state. This effort is crucial for the families awaiting closure and the chance to perform final rites.

Prominent leaders, including Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, expressed grief over the incident, highlighting the dire working conditions migrant workers face. Authorities have promised support, compensation, and increased safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victo...

 India
2
Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

 India
3
Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

 Global
4
German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025