Tragedy at Ennore: Assam Workers' Lives Cut Short

Nine construction workers from Assam lost their lives in a tragic building collapse at Ennore thermal power station in Chennai. On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed their deaths and expressed deep condolences.

The Assam government, in coordination with Tamil Nadu authorities, is working to transport the workers' mortal remains back to their home state. This effort is crucial for the families awaiting closure and the chance to perform final rites.

Prominent leaders, including Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, expressed grief over the incident, highlighting the dire working conditions migrant workers face. Authorities have promised support, compensation, and increased safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)