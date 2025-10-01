Maharashtra Leads in Human Trafficking Cases: A Troubling Rise

Maharashtra has emerged at the forefront of a disturbing trend, leading India in human trafficking cases as revealed by the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. In 2023 alone, the state reported a staggering 388 cases, surpassing previous records and highlighting a significant increase in such crimes.

The authorities have rescued a total of 955 victims, including both minors and adults, over the past year. The state has dealt with a rising share of human trafficking incidents, with the numbers for 2022 and 2021 recorded at 295 and 320, respectively. This surge has placed Maharashtra ahead of Telangana and Odisha, which reported 336 and 162 cases, respectively.

Law enforcement officials in Maharashtra have successfully filed chargesheets for all the cases reported in 2023. Of the rescued victims, the data reveals troubling figures, with the majority being women trafficked for sexual exploitation. Additionally, the missing persons' statistics paint a worrying picture of untraced individuals, further complicating the trafficking landscape.

