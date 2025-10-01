Left Menu

German Authorities Arrest Three Suspected Hamas Operatives

German authorities have detained three individuals suspected of being foreign operatives for Hamas, implicated in planning violence in Germany. The group allegedly procured weapons for attacks on Jewish institutions. The arrests in Berlin led to the discovery of weapons and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German authorities have detained three individuals suspected of being foreign operatives for Hamas, accused of planning a significant act of violence within the country, according to prosecutors on Wednesday.

These suspects are believed to have been involved in acquiring firearms and ammunition for Hamas, intending to carry out assassinations targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany since the summer. During the arrests, law enforcement discovered various weapons, including an AK 47 assault rifle, multiple pistols, and a significant quantity of ammunition, stated the federal prosecutors.

The three individuals, identified under German privacy laws as German citizen Abed Al G., Wael F. M., originally from Lebanon, and German citizen Ahmad I., were apprehended in Berlin. Earlier in February, four Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe faced trial in Berlin, described by prosecutors as the group's first court appearance in Germany.

