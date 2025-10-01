BSF Thwarts Smuggling with Major Drug Seizure at India-Pakistan Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant drug recovery on Wednesday along the India-Pakistan border near Amritsar. Officials reported the seizure of approximately 3.165 kg of methamphetamine during a search operation near Burj village.

In a separate incident, BSF, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, intercepted a drone carrying a package of heroin weighing 580 grams near Dal village in the Tarn Taran district. This recovery underscores the collaboration between the two forces in combatting cross-border smuggling operations.

These operations highlight the persistent efforts of the BSF to neutralize ongoing narcotic trafficking conducted by Pakistani smugglers, who increasingly employ drone technology for cross-border deliveries, according to officials.

