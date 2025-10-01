Reckless Stunt on Dwarka Expressway Sparks Police Investigation
A viral video showing men lighting firecrackers on a moving SUV on the Dwarka Expressway has led to a police investigation in Gurugram. Despite the video being shared with authorities, the individuals involved remain untraced. Authorities have initiated an investigation to address the reckless stunt.
- Country:
- India
A video depicting a dangerous stunt involving firecrackers and SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway is making waves on social media, prompting a swift response from Gurugram police. The clip shows firecrackers being set off from the roof of a moving black SUV, with another individual documenting the act from the sunroof of an adjacent vehicle.
Despite the footage being shared on the social media page of Gurugram police by a nearby driver, authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators involved in the reckless act. The Gurugram police acknowledged the post, confirming that the situation has been escalated to relevant authorities for further action.
The police spokesperson emphasized that the incident has been brought to their attention and an investigation is currently underway, underscoring potential legal repercussions for those involved in the hazardous exhibition.
