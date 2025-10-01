Left Menu

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

The registration for the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2025 has officially opened. Applications can be submitted until November 15. This awards scheme emphasizes good governance and innovative practices, aiming to inspire districts across India to improve their administrative contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2025 is now open for nominations, with the deadline set for November 15. The Department of Administrative Reforms launched the official portal via video conferencing, a session attended by key government officials nationwide.

Since 2014, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the awards have significantly evolved to focus on qualitative achievements, innovative practices, and inclusive governance rather than mere quantitative targets. This scheme encourages districts to participate in the competition, with special consideration for those with aspirational blocks.

This year, evaluations will focus on three core parameters: governance, quality, and quantity. A total of 16 awards will be conferred, featuring a trophy, scroll, and an incentive, with successful nominees expected to utilize these resources to further public welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

