Trump’s Bold Defense Pledge to Qatar: A New Era in US-Middle East Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that any armed assault on Qatar will be seen as a threat to U.S. security, according to a newly issued executive order.

This order, lauded by Qatar as a landmark in defense collaboration, comes after an Israeli attempt to target Hamas leaders in Doha raised alarms due to the deep-rooted U.S.-Qatar relations.

While the executive order marks unprecedented U.S. commitment to protect Qatar, the legal bindings of such a pledge remain uncertain without Senate approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)