Trump’s Bold Defense Pledge to Qatar: A New Era in US-Middle East Relations
U.S. President Donald Trump has committed to treating any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the U.S., according to a new order. This move strengthens US-Qatar ties, especially after tensions following an Israeli airstrike in Doha. The order enhances military cooperation and could reshape regional alliances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:02 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that any armed assault on Qatar will be seen as a threat to U.S. security, according to a newly issued executive order.
This order, lauded by Qatar as a landmark in defense collaboration, comes after an Israeli attempt to target Hamas leaders in Doha raised alarms due to the deep-rooted U.S.-Qatar relations.
While the executive order marks unprecedented U.S. commitment to protect Qatar, the legal bindings of such a pledge remain uncertain without Senate approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Qatar
- U.S. Defense
- Middle East
- executive order
- military cooperation
- Israel
- Doha
- Hamas
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Prepares to Intercept Global Sumud Flotilla
Gaza Flotilla Defies Israeli Blockade: Activists, Lawmakers, and High-Profile Figures on Board
Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza Amid Israeli Interference
UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal
Pro-Palestinian Protests Surge Across Europe Amid Calls for Israel Sanctions