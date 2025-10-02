Temple Heist Solved: Rajasthan Native Arrested

Authorities in Mumbai have apprehended a 24-year-old man from Rajasthan in connection with a significant theft at a local temple. The stolen items, including valuable silver ornaments, were reportedly buried by the suspect and have now been recovered by law enforcement officials.

The arrest follows a thorough investigation into a theft at a temple within the bustling Mangaldas Market, where approximately three kilograms of silver ornaments, along with a silver 'shivling' valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh, were stolen days earlier. The police team focused their efforts on Kapil Brijmohan Soni, who was located and detained in his hometown of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Soni allegedly admitted involvement in various burglaries throughout Mumbai. Investigators used call detail records to track him to several other city locations, suggesting possible links to additional temple thefts. Police continue to delve into these connections as part of the ongoing investigation.

