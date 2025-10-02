Left Menu

Temple Heist Solved: Rajasthan Native Arrested

A 24-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested for a Mumbai temple theft, where he stole and buried silver ornaments. Police recovered the items and linked him to multiple thefts across Mumbai. The suspect, Kapil Brijmohan Soni, was tracked via call records and is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:02 IST
Temple Heist Solved: Rajasthan Native Arrested
theft
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mumbai have apprehended a 24-year-old man from Rajasthan in connection with a significant theft at a local temple. The stolen items, including valuable silver ornaments, were reportedly buried by the suspect and have now been recovered by law enforcement officials.

The arrest follows a thorough investigation into a theft at a temple within the bustling Mangaldas Market, where approximately three kilograms of silver ornaments, along with a silver 'shivling' valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh, were stolen days earlier. The police team focused their efforts on Kapil Brijmohan Soni, who was located and detained in his hometown of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Soni allegedly admitted involvement in various burglaries throughout Mumbai. Investigators used call detail records to track him to several other city locations, suggesting possible links to additional temple thefts. Police continue to delve into these connections as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025