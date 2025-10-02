Diplomacy at Sea: Israeli Navy Engages Gaza Aid Flotilla

The Israeli navy has made contact with the Gaza aid flotilla, urging them to change course as they approach an active combat zone, as per a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry highlighted the flotilla's proximity to a legally sanctioned naval blockade and restated the navy's offer to safely transfer any aid via peaceful means to Gaza.

Officials reiterated the importance of adhering to naval regulations, underscoring the need for cooperation in channeling aid through designated safe routes.