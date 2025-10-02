Global News Highlights: From Political Standoff to Environmental Advocacy

In a move perceived as politically charged, the Trump administration has halted $26 billion in federal funds for Democratic states amid a government shutdown, impacting transit and green-energy initiatives.

Tragic flash floods in Odesa, Ukraine have resulted in nine fatalities, including a family of five, as emergency services rush to aid affected residents.

Renowned primate expert and environmental advocate Jane Goodall has passed away at 91, leaving a legacy of wildlife conservation and environmental activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)