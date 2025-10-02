Left Menu

Global News Highlights: From Political Standoff to Environmental Advocacy

World news includes U.S. political maneuvers targeting Democratic states, deadly flash floods in Ukraine, Russia's non-recognition of UN sanctions on Iran, Greek labor protests, EU defensive measures against Russia, Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla with Greta Thunberg aboard, a power cut at Chornobyl blamed on Russia, German arrests over Hamas plots, potential Trump-Lula meeting, South Korea-US security talks, Oktoberfest bomb scare, and the passing of primate expert Jane Goodall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:27 IST
In a move perceived as politically charged, the Trump administration has halted $26 billion in federal funds for Democratic states amid a government shutdown, impacting transit and green-energy initiatives.

Tragic flash floods in Odesa, Ukraine have resulted in nine fatalities, including a family of five, as emergency services rush to aid affected residents.

Renowned primate expert and environmental advocate Jane Goodall has passed away at 91, leaving a legacy of wildlife conservation and environmental activism.

