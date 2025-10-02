Clash at Sea: Gaza Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Forces
Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla of boats carrying activists and humanitarian aid aimed at Gaza, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, sparking international debate. Israel maintains the action as necessary under blockade laws, while the flotilla labels it a war crime, demanding safe passage.
In a dramatic high-seas operation, Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla seeking to breach the blockade of Gaza. The mission, highlighted by the presence of environmental activist Greta Thunberg, escalated into an international incident, drawing criticism and demands for the humanitarian convoy's safe release.
Video verified by Reuters shows Thunberg on deck surrounded by Israeli soldiers. Despite being assured of her safety, the flotilla's organizers have condemned the interception as a war crime and accused Israeli forces of using aggressive tactics, including water cannons in international waters.
The incident has drawn widespread attention, with Turkey branding it as an act of terror and protests erupting in Italy. Despite the interception, the flotilla remains defiant, continuing its mission, challenging the legality of Israel's blockade, and advocating for rights and safety of those aboard.
