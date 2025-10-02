Left Menu

Trump's Federal Funds Deal: A New Era for U.S. Colleges

The Trump administration has reportedly proposed a 10-point agreement to U.S. colleges seeking preferential access to federal funds. Key requirements include a freeze on tuition, restrictions on international student enrollment, and a ban on using race or sex in hiring and admissions. Nine schools are initially targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 06:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is reportedly urging U.S. colleges to enter into a 10-point agreement to secure preferential access to federal funds. This follows a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The proposed terms include a tuition freeze for five years, a cap on international undergraduate enrollment at 15%, and mandates for applicants to take standardized tests like the SAT. Furthermore, schools are expected to eliminate race or sex considerations in hiring and admissions and tackle grade inflation.

While nine institutions are initially targeted, the broader impact could reshape higher education funding norms. The White House has yet to comment on these developments.

