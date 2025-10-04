QUOTES-Reaction after Trump calls for end to bombing in Gaza

Donald Trump has called for Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza after Hamas said it was ready to release hostages and agreed to some aspects of the U.S. president's plan to end the war, although Israeli strikes still killed several people on Saturday.

Here are some reactions from around the world to Hamas' comments and Trump's reaction: EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"Hamas' stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent @POTUS proposal is encouraging. This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach." FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach! Hamas' commitment must be followed up without delay. We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace ... I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump and his team for their commitment to peace." GERMAN CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ

"The hostages must be released. Hamas must disarm. The fighting must cease immediately. All of this must happen very fast. After almost two years, this is the best chance for peace. Germany will continue to engage." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

"Hamas' acceptance of the U.S. peace plan is a significant step forwards. We strongly support President Trump's efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before. There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it." TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"Hamas has shown, as it has many times before, that it is ready for peace. Thus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region. It is very important in this respect that Israel immediately stop its attacks. The budding hopes for peace must not be allowed to wither. If all parties act with a sense of responsibility, it is indeed possible to stop the bloodshed and establish peace.

Turkey will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent the death of even one more innocent person and to see the faces of Gazan children smiling," he added. SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER JOSE LUIS ALBARES

"An immediate ceasefire, the entry of food and humanitarian aid, the release of the hostages, all is welcome." "It's not a definitive step; there are still many obstacles. This fundamentalist organization (Hamas) must be disarmed. We want the Israeli army to definitively cease all military actions against the group.

"What will bring peace to the Palestinian people, to the people of Israel, is the existence of a realistic and viable Palestinian state," he told Spanish state broadcaster RTVE. IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER SIMON HARRIS

"This moment to end the unconscionable human suffering must be grasped by all. Stop the bombing, silence the guns, end the famine and allow a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza," he said in a statement on X. INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"We welcome President Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace," he wrote on X. JORDANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Jordan welcomed Hamas' positive response to Trump's plan, calling it an important step to end the Gaza war, a ministry statement said. Amman also praised Egypt and Qatar's mediation, highlighted U.S. efforts including opposition to West Bank annexation, and called for an immediate halt to Israel's offensive, the opening of crossings for aid, and a peace process based on a two-state solution. SOUTH AFRICA DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

"We welcome the decision by Hamas to release all Israeli hostages and its stated readiness for further engagement. This decision must be met with reciprocal action by the State of Israel." CANADA PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY

"Canada welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages, living and deceased. We encourage all parties to immediately work to turn commitments into reality, and to advance peace and security in the region." AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"Australia welcomes progress on President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza," he wrote on X. "Together with our partners, Australia will continue to support efforts to end the war and work towards a just and sustainable two-state solution." DUTCH PRIME MINISTER DICK SCHOOF

"Important steps toward a ceasefire in Gaza thanks to President Trump's peace plan. Hamas's stated willingness to release the hostages and its willingness to enter direct negotiations on the peace plan is a positive sign. "An end to this terrible war is within reach." (Editing by Alexandra Hudson, William Maclean)

