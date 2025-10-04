The response by Hamas to Trump's plan for ending Gaza's war

Below is a text of Hamas's response, released on Friday, to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for ending the war in Gaza: In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious the Most Merciful

Response of Hamas movement to the U.S President Trump's proposal The Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas values the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of the US President, Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the refusal to displace our Palestinian people from it.

In this context, and in a manner that ensures the end of the war and complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, WE DECLARE our acceptance to release all occupation war prisoners (both living and dead) within the framework of the exchange formula presented in President Trump's proposal, provided that appropriate field conditions are secured for the implementation of the exchange process. In this regard, we affirm our readiness to immediately engage, through the mediators, in negotiations to discuss details of this process. We also reaffirm our approval to entrust the administration of the Gaza Strip to an independent Palestinian administration (a technocratic authority) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

As for the other issues outlined in the President Trump's proposal, pertaining to the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, these matters are intrinsically linked to a comprehensive national position and grounded in the relevant international resolutions and laws. They shall be addressed within an inclusive Palestinian national framework, of which we will be an integral part and to which we will contribute with full responsibility. Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas – Palestine

Friday Oct. 3rd 2025 (Editing by William Maclean)

