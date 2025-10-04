Left Menu

Three drug peddlers arrested in J&K's Baramulla, contraband seized

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district, and a significant quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.A police team, during a naka checking operation at Sangri Top in the Sopore area, intercepted three individuals travelling on a motorcycle. On searching, officers allegedly recovered contraband substances in substantial quantities from their possession, he said.

A police team, during a naka checking operation at Sangri Top in the Sopore area, intercepted three individuals travelling on a motorcycle. On searching, officers allegedly recovered contraband substances in substantial quantities from their possession, he said. The accused have been identified as Maqsood Ahmad Lone of Rampora, Riyaz Ahmad Dangroo of Yamran Bomai and Syed Ahmad Khan, a native of Diver Lolab, but currently residing at Sangri Top, Watlab. The motorcycle allegedly used in the crime has also been seized, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at the Sopore police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

