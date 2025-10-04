OSD to Karnataka Minister K J George caught in bribery case

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Karnataka Energy Minister K J George was caught red-handed by the Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths in a graft case here on Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by Lokayukta, Jyothi Prakash (50), Executive Engineer with KPTCL and OSD to the Energy Minister, along with his car driver Naveen M (34), were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, Anantharaju K M (37), a resident of Byadarahalli, had approached the Lokayukta alleging that the OSD demanded a bribe for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to DR Developers for electricity sanction.

While the initial demand was Rs one lakh, the accused allegedly agreed to settle the matter for Rs 50,000, which was accepted during the trap, the statement read.

Officials said that investigation is underway.

