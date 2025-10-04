Left Menu

OSD to Karnataka Minister K J George caught in bribery case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:02 IST
OSD to Karnataka Minister K J George caught in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Karnataka Energy Minister K J George was caught red-handed by the Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths in a graft case here on Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by Lokayukta, Jyothi Prakash (50), Executive Engineer with KPTCL and OSD to the Energy Minister, along with his car driver Naveen M (34), were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, Anantharaju K M (37), a resident of Byadarahalli, had approached the Lokayukta alleging that the OSD demanded a bribe for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to DR Developers for electricity sanction.

While the initial demand was Rs one lakh, the accused allegedly agreed to settle the matter for Rs 50,000, which was accepted during the trap, the statement read.

Officials said that investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025