Lightning claims life in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

A 55-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday, police said.

Deceased Vakil Thakur was a resident of Malhara village under Rikhiya police station limits.

''A fair was underway in Malhara village where a large number of villagers had gathered. Around 2.30 pm, a lightning struck the fair ground killing Thakur on the spot,'' Deoghar SDO Ravi Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Deoghar.

