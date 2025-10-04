Lightning claims life in Jharkhand’s Deoghar
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:26 IST
A 55-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday, police said.
Deceased Vakil Thakur was a resident of Malhara village under Rikhiya police station limits.
''A fair was underway in Malhara village where a large number of villagers had gathered. Around 2.30 pm, a lightning struck the fair ground killing Thakur on the spot,'' Deoghar SDO Ravi Kumar said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Deoghar.
