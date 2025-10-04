Elaborate security measures in place for Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for the 10th edition of the Durga Puja carnival, which will be held on Red Road here on Sunday, a senior official said.

The carnival, organised under the initiative of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will showcase the city's top 100 Durga idols in a grand cultural parade.

Expecting a massive public turnout, Kolkata Police have chalked out a comprehensive blueprint to manage the crowd movement, prevent congestion, and maintain overall law and order, an IPS officer said.

''Tight security arrangements have been made and all operational units put on high alert. Several stretches of central Kolkata, including Red Road and adjoining arteries, will remain under strict surveillance and access control during the event,'' the police officer said.

Security has also been tightened around the VVIP enclosure, where Banerjee and top officials, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and other dignitaries will be present.

State ministers, MLAs, MPs, and prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, literature, and sports have also been invited for the programme, prompting the deployment of additional personnel in the area.

''As a part of our security measures, watch towers, mobile patrols, and rapid response teams will be active throughout the event. CCTV surveillance has been enhanced across the carnival route to monitor crowd flow and detect any untoward activity in real-time,'' the IPS officer said.

Medical teams and disaster response units will be on standby, he added.

According to an officer of the Kolkata Police Traffic, restrictions on vehicular movements will be imposed from Sunday noon to facilitate the movement of processions and ensure public safety.

''Goods vehicles will not be allowed on key roads in and around the carnival zone, except those involved in idol immersion logistics. Special permissions and carnival identification stickers will be mandatory for vehicles entering the restricted areas,'' he said.

Police sources indicated that traffic diversions will be strictly enforced and public advisories have already been issued.

On Saturday afternoon, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and other senior bureaucrats, along with senior police officers, inspected the preparations on Red Road.

The state administration has appealed to all to cooperate and follow instructions to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all.

