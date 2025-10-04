Left Menu

Govt launches 'Swadeshi Campaign' to boost domestic demand for handloom, handicraft products

The government is launching a Swadeshi Campaign to boost the demand for domestic handloom, handicrafts, and textile products in the country, the Textile Ministry said on Saturday.The campaign will be run across India for next 6 to 9 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:44 IST
Govt launches 'Swadeshi Campaign' to boost domestic demand for handloom, handicraft products
  • Country:
  • India

The government is launching a 'Swadeshi Campaign' to boost the demand for domestic handloom, handicrafts, and textile products in the country, the Textile Ministry said on Saturday.

The campaign will be run across India for next 6 to 9 months. It aims to create awareness and educate people about the rich heritage of domestic products.

The objective is to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers.

The campaign aims to stimulate domestic demand and reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style and heritage among youth and urban consumers.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for promoting 'Swadeshi' goods.

In a statement, the Textile Ministry said the aim of the campaign is ''to increase domestic textile consumption especially among urban millennial and Gen Z''.

Moreover, it aims to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers.

Awareness will be created through various events, social engagements and by using social media platforms. The campaign seeks active participation of various state governments.

The objective of the campaign is also to expand market access, visibility, and income opportunities for weavers, artisans, and textile MSMEs.

Aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it will integrate campaign efforts with initiatives like PLI for Textiles, PM MITRA Parks, One District One Product and Institutional Procurement, besides encouraging ministries, PSUs and educational institutions to adopt Indian-made textiles in uniforms, furnishings etc.

India's market size of textiles and clothing is USD 179 billion in 2024, which is growing at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of more than 7 per cent per annum.

The contribution of household sector to the domestic market is 58 per cent and it is growing at a CAGR of 8.19 per cent. At the same time, the non-household consumption is 21 per cent of the domestic market and is growing at a CAGR of 6.79 per cent.

However, the recent changes in the rates due to GST reforms, it is expected that there will be enhanced demand for the textiles and apparels in the household and non-household sector, which may yield in higher growth rates in the consumption of textiles in the country.

With continued initiatives of the government through various programmes and implementation of Swadeshi campaigns, it is expected that domestic demand shall increase by a CAGR of 9 to 10 per cent to reach a total domestic demand of textiles to USD 250 billion by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
2
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
3
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
4
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025