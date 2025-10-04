Govt launches 'Swadeshi Campaign' to boost domestic demand for handloom, handicraft products

The government is launching a 'Swadeshi Campaign' to boost the demand for domestic handloom, handicrafts, and textile products in the country, the Textile Ministry said on Saturday.

The campaign will be run across India for next 6 to 9 months. It aims to create awareness and educate people about the rich heritage of domestic products.

The objective is to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers.

The campaign aims to stimulate domestic demand and reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style and heritage among youth and urban consumers.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for promoting 'Swadeshi' goods.

In a statement, the Textile Ministry said the aim of the campaign is ''to increase domestic textile consumption especially among urban millennial and Gen Z''.

Moreover, it aims to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers.

Awareness will be created through various events, social engagements and by using social media platforms. The campaign seeks active participation of various state governments.

The objective of the campaign is also to expand market access, visibility, and income opportunities for weavers, artisans, and textile MSMEs.

Aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it will integrate campaign efforts with initiatives like PLI for Textiles, PM MITRA Parks, One District One Product and Institutional Procurement, besides encouraging ministries, PSUs and educational institutions to adopt Indian-made textiles in uniforms, furnishings etc.

India's market size of textiles and clothing is USD 179 billion in 2024, which is growing at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of more than 7 per cent per annum.

The contribution of household sector to the domestic market is 58 per cent and it is growing at a CAGR of 8.19 per cent. At the same time, the non-household consumption is 21 per cent of the domestic market and is growing at a CAGR of 6.79 per cent.

However, the recent changes in the rates due to GST reforms, it is expected that there will be enhanced demand for the textiles and apparels in the household and non-household sector, which may yield in higher growth rates in the consumption of textiles in the country.

With continued initiatives of the government through various programmes and implementation of Swadeshi campaigns, it is expected that domestic demand shall increase by a CAGR of 9 to 10 per cent to reach a total domestic demand of textiles to USD 250 billion by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)