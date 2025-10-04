Beef Bust: Bhopal Man Arrested with 200 kg of Meat in SUV

In Bhopal, the police apprehended a man after uncovering 200 kilograms of beef in his SUV on Saturday. This arrest took place following a police operation prompted by a tip-off near a temple on Narmadapuram Road.

According to Habibganj police station SHO Sandeep Chouksey, the vehicle's driver, identified as 40-year-old Nandkishore, has been formally charged under the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act 2004.

The investigation is currently underway, with authorities seeking further information to strengthen the case against the accused. The incident underscores the ongoing enforcement against cow slaughter in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)