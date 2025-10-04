Kolkata Named India's Safest Metro Amid Political Sparring

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Kolkata has been identified as the safest city among 19 major Indian metropolitan areas for 2023, registering the lowest rate of cognisable crimes. Kolkata reported 83.9 crimes per lakh population compared to the national metropolitan average of 828.

The report has fueled a political tussle in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress hailing the figures as evidence of effective governance while accusing the opposition BJP of tarnishing the state's image with allegations of deteriorating law and order.

The BJP has dismissed the NCRB findings, maintaining that crime is rampant under Trinamool rule due to inadequate policing. Nonetheless, Kolkata stands out among cities like Kochi, Delhi, and Surat, which recorded significantly higher crime rates, reinforcing Kolkata's reputation as a secure metropolis.

