Bribery Allegations Lead to Tragic Disappearance in Sangareddy

A police sub-inspector in Sangareddy district has been suspended amid serious allegations of bribery and intimidation, which reportedly forced a lodge owner to take drastic action.

The lodge owner, threatened in relation to an unresolved death at their establishment, allegedly jumped into a river and has been missing ever since.

Authorities stated that an investigation into the claims is underway, following a formal complaint from the man's wife asserting his lack of involvement in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)