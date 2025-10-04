Left Menu

Bribery Allegations Lead to Tragic Disappearance in Sangareddy

A sub-inspector in Sangareddy district faced suspension after allegedly demanding a bribe, which reportedly drove a lodge owner to jump into a river. The owner's wife claimed her husband was threatened regarding a mysterious death at their lodge. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector in Sangareddy district has been suspended amid serious allegations of bribery and intimidation, which reportedly forced a lodge owner to take drastic action.

The lodge owner, threatened in relation to an unresolved death at their establishment, allegedly jumped into a river and has been missing ever since.

Authorities stated that an investigation into the claims is underway, following a formal complaint from the man's wife asserting his lack of involvement in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

