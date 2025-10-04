Left Menu

Ladakh's Path to Dialogue: Navigating Challenges Amidst Violence

In response to the September 24 violence in Ladakh, the Chief Secretary, Pawan Kotwal, emphasizes the government's dedication to dialogue and meeting the region's aspirations. Despite challenges and detentions following the unrest, efforts focus on positive engagement with local leaders to ensure community interests are protected.

Ladakh's Path to Dialogue: Navigating Challenges Amidst Violence
The recent violence in Ladakh, which resulted in four fatalities, has prompted the region's Chief Secretary, Pawan Kotwal, to reiterate the government's commitment to dialogue and addressing the aspirations of Ladakh's people.

Amid decisions by key local bodies to withhold cooperation with the central government, Kotwal underscores the administration's consistent desire for open and constructive dialogue. Meanwhile, a call for a judicial probe into the incidents remains strong.

Emphasizing the importance of protecting local interests, Kotwal highlights significant developments like increased reservations for Scheduled Tribes and women's representation. Moving forward, the focus will be on sustainable development with community cooperation to ensure Ladakh's carbon-neutral future.

