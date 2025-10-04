Ladakh's Path to Dialogue: Navigating Challenges Amidst Violence

The recent violence in Ladakh, which resulted in four fatalities, has prompted the region's Chief Secretary, Pawan Kotwal, to reiterate the government's commitment to dialogue and addressing the aspirations of Ladakh's people.

Amid decisions by key local bodies to withhold cooperation with the central government, Kotwal underscores the administration's consistent desire for open and constructive dialogue. Meanwhile, a call for a judicial probe into the incidents remains strong.

Emphasizing the importance of protecting local interests, Kotwal highlights significant developments like increased reservations for Scheduled Tribes and women's representation. Moving forward, the focus will be on sustainable development with community cooperation to ensure Ladakh's carbon-neutral future.