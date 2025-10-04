Mysterious Gunshot Death at INS Kalinga: Sentry's Tragic Demise

A 44-year-old sentry identified as Baji Baba Sheik died from a gunshot wound at the INS Kalinga base near Visakhapatnam, officials reported on Saturday.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether his death resulted from suicide or an accidental weapon misfire, adding complexity to an ongoing investigation.

The police have seized the weapon involved and sent the soldier's body for a post-mortem to ascertain the precise cause of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)