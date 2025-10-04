Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets 11 in Punjab Terror Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 individuals involved in a terror attack on a police station in Punjab, orchestrated by a Khalistani group. The accused face charges under various laws, while 11 others remain at large. Investigations reveal foreign-based handlers directed the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step by filing a chargesheet against 11 individuals linked to a terror attack on a police station in Punjab. The incident, orchestrated by the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, has led to serious charges under multiple legal provisions, officials announced.

The accused, who are currently detained, face accusations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and other significant legislative acts. Despite this development, 11 other suspects remain elusive at this time.

According to the NIA's findings, the attack was not just a local conspiracy but was orchestrated with substantial support from foreign-based handlers. These operatives reportedly utilized familial connections and social media platforms to radicalize and recruit young individuals from Punjab, intensifying their agenda against India. The NIA continues to pursue the absconders vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

