Dramatic Arrest: Notorious Criminals Captured in Palwal
In Palwal, police captured two wanted criminals, Jaswant alias Tota and Dinesh alias Baliya, during a brief encounter. Recovered items included a country-made pistol and a motorcycle. Both have numerous criminal charges, including robbery and attempt to murder, with Jaswant injured during a firefight.
In a dramatic turn of events, two notorious criminals were apprehended by the police in Palwal district following a brief encounter. The incident unfolded late Friday night, when a police team received a tip-off about the criminals' whereabouts near the Kushlipur flyover.
The accused, identified as Jaswant alias Tota from Shamshabad village and Dinesh alias Baliya from Prakash colony in Palwal, were known for a string of serious offenses, including robbery, attempt to murder, and molestation. As the police team, led by probationer sub-inspector Deepak, closed in, the criminals attempted to flee on a motorcycle, resulting in a brief chase.
The pursuit ended as the suspects fell while riding on a rough road near Rehrana village. In the subsequent exchange of fire, Jaswant sustained a leg injury before the police successfully captured both men. The operation also led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, a cartridge, and a motorcycle, further adding to the evidence against the suspects.
