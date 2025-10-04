Tragedy in Texas: Indian Student Fatally Shot at Gas Station

A 27-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad, Chandrashekar Pole, tragically lost his life in a shooting at a Dallas gas station, authorities reported on Saturday. The incident is believed to have occurred during a robbery.

Pole was pursuing a Master's in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas and had previously completed a Bachelor's in Dental Surgery in India. While awaiting employment in his field, he worked part-time at the station.

The police, backed by the Consulate General of India, are actively investigating. Meanwhile, Telangana officials pledge support to the bereaved family, highlighting concerns over international student safety in the U.S.

